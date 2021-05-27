Mysterium 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $128,457.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $128,457.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mysterium has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00083820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00020458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.63 or 0.00982951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.42 or 0.09635499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00092503 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

MYST is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

