MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYTE. UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at about $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter worth about $88,039,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $43,892,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.97.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

