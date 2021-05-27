NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.198 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

NACCO Industries has decreased its dividend by 21.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NC stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.99.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $23.14 million for the quarter.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

