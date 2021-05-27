Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $281.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,935. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.71.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

