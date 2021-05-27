Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

PFE stock remained flat at $$38.92 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 187,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,262,715. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

