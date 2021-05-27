Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD remained flat at $$25.24 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,155. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $25.39.

