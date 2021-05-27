Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after purchasing an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,723,239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Argus raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $880.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $830.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $744.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $515.72 and a fifty-two week high of $888.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

