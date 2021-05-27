Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 515 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,921. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

