Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 449 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America comprises approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $147,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.20. 2,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,370. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.97.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

