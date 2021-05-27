National Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on The Lion Electric and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lion Electric presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

NYSE:LEV opened at $19.95 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 34.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

