National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 20.22%.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74.

Several research firms recently commented on NTIOF. Barclays increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

