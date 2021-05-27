National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 20.22%.
Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
