National Bankshares Increases Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$7.25

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDE. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.58.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of CVE:SDE traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.75. 92,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.79. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$5.18.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.