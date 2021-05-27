National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.890-1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.60 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.87%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

