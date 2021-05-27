Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,383,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 596,936 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 1,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 403,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 71,067 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 373,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 68,303 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Enel Chile by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 90,199 shares during the period. 2.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Enel Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $829.32 million during the quarter. Enel Chile had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 40.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

