Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,364,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $41,909.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,044 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

