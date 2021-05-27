Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 31,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 11,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 99,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

STOR opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.20.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on STOR. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

