Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 35,749 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,749 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Amyris were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,919,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amyris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth about $4,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amyris by 1,983.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 603,722 shares in the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

In other news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $69,988,310.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Amyris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

