Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 435 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 19,694.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $71.03 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.