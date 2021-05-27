Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,224 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after buying an additional 806,709 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,625,000.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $46.47 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 464.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $55,900.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,309 shares of company stock worth $1,825,214 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

