Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,196 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after buying an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 648,878 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,165,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

