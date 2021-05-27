Navalign LLC Buys Shares of 4,217 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Navalign LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 324.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $144.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

