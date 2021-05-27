Navalign LLC Invests $277,000 in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $87,207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth $27,860,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after buying an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:Y opened at $705.91 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $460.58 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $690.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

