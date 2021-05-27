Navalign LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 62,253 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 707,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 352,251 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.83 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.14.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.