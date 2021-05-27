Navcoin Price Down 3% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $22.48 million and $802,504.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004583 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00054000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00050752 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,766,397 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

