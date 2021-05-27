NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of NEC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NIPNF opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73.

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, System Platform, and Global. It provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

