Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Sells C$60,000.00 in Stock

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) Director Thomas John Pladsen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$420,000.

Thomas John Pladsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neo Lithium alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Thomas John Pladsen sold 4,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$12,480.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Thomas John Pladsen sold 23,800 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$61,880.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Thomas John Pladsen sold 10,000 shares of Neo Lithium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$26,000.00.

NLC opened at C$2.49 on Thursday. Neo Lithium Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$346.40 million and a PE ratio of 22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.19 and a current ratio of 11.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLC. Cormark upped their target price on Neo Lithium from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Neo Lithium from C$2.10 to C$4.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.