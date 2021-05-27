Neogen Stock Set to Split on Friday, June 4th (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) are going to split before the market opens on Friday, June 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 12th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

NEOG stock opened at $92.22 on Thursday. Neogen has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $97.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $3,560,427.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,285.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,555. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

