Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEPH. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Nephros has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Nephros by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 266,068 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nephros during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nephros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. 53.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

