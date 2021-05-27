Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $620.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.82.

NFLX stock opened at $502.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $515.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.26. The stock has a market cap of $222.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $397.86 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

