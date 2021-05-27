Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Raised to C$0.30 at Haywood Securities

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective increased by Haywood Securities from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NCU opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$447.12 million and a P/E ratio of -22.27. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.32.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

