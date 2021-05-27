Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target Raised to C$0.30 at Haywood Securities

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price objective increased by Haywood Securities from C$0.25 to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Nevada Copper to C$0.30 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NCU opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$447.12 million and a P/E ratio of -22.27. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.32.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

