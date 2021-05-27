New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 82.3% in May

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the April 29th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NMTLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,077. New Age Metals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

