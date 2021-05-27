New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Down 82.3% in May

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the April 29th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NMTLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,077. New Age Metals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.
New Age Metals Company Profile
