New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of -38.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $42.58 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

