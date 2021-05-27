New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Down 4.9%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.49 and last traded at $42.55. 7,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 521,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,820,000 after acquiring an additional 863,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

