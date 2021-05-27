New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Raised to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC downgraded New Gold from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $2.10 on Monday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.01.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in New Gold by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $3,355,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

