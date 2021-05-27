New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Raised to $45.00 at Mizuho

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

NYSE:NJR opened at $42.64 on Thursday. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

