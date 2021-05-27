New South Capital Management Inc. Has $19.85 Million Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of FirstCash worth $19,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after acquiring an additional 211,361 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $80.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.81.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

