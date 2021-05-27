Newell Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 45,711 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 5,860% compared to the average daily volume of 767 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.38. 38,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.