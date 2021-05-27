Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have commented on NMRK shares. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Newmark Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 21,796 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.