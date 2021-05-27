Newscrypto Price Reaches $1.12 on Major Exchanges (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $176.74 million and $11.29 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00059940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00349250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00182680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035709 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.25 or 0.00810164 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,918 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,270 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

