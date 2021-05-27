NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 36,898 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,898 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,427. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $55.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.