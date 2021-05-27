NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $100.50. 63,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,720,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

