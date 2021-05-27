NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 26,350 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.33. The stock had a trading volume of 17,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.21 and a 12 month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.