NewSquare Capital LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.56. 595,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,389,324. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Loop Capital increased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

