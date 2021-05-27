NewSquare Capital LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,225 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $503.53. 83,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,911. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $223.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.