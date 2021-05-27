NewSquare Capital LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,204 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIE. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PIE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.56. 222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,252. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.