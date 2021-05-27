NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 486 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Cummins by 27.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 225,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9,761.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 214,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

CMI traded up $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $258.39. 14,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $160.61 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

