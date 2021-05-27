Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Down 4.9%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19. Approximately 1,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

NEXA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

