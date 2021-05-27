NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Announces Earnings Results

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NXGN traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,417. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

