NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.86% from the company’s current price.

NXGN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NXGN stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,192,000 after buying an additional 365,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

