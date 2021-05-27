NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

NICE stock opened at $226.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 12-month low of $178.45 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.28.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NICE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in NICE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NICE by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

